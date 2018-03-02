Armenians violated ceasefire 126 times a day

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 126 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili village and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Aghdam village of Tovuz region, in Goyali village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Shirvanly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavand regions.