Armenians violated ceasefire 124 times in a day using sniper rifles

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 124 times throughout the day, using sniper rifles.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village in Noyemberyan region, in Vazashen, Paravakar villages and in nameless hills of Ijevan region, in Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli, Bala Jafarli villages and in nameless hills of Qazakh region, Aghbulag, Kokhanabi, Aghdam and Alibeyli villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarimja, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.