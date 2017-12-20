Armenians violated ceasefire 124 times a day

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 124 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagly villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Garagashly, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.