Armenians violated ceasefire 124 times a day

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 124 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars (24 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Terter region, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Shirvanli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanlı, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.