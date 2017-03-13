 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire 123 times using large-caliber machine guns

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in nameless hills in Gadabay region were also fired

    Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 123 times throughout the day, using sniper rifles and grenade launchers.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Barekamavan, Berdavan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and in nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

    The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Marzili, Garagashli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvend and Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli and Garakhanbeyli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

