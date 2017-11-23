Armenians violated ceasefire 122 times a day

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 122 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Qazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavand regions.