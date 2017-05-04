Armenians violated ceasefire 122 times a day

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 122 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region and in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region and in Aghdam, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Garagashli, Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz and Ashaghi Veyselli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.