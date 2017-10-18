Armenians violated ceasefire 122 times a day

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 122 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Gaymagly, Ferehli villages of Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Kokhanebi and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.