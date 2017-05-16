Armenia violated ceasefire 122 times a day

© Report.az

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 122 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars (12 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygedzor village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli village of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.