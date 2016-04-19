Armenians violated ceasefire 121 times in a day using mortars and large caliber machine guns

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 121 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, Gizilhajili, Gushchu Ayrim, Kemerli villages and unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages and at unnamed heights of Ijevan region, Voskevan, Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region as well as in Aghdam, Alibayli, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region from Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Chilaburt, Yarimja, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Nemirli, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 126 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.