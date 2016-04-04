Armenians violated ceasefire 121 times in a day using large caliber machine guns, mortars, grenade launchers, artillery

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 121 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns, 60, 82 and 120 mm mortars, grenade launchers and artillery.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights, in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region from positions located at unnamed heights, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region as well as in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region from Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chilaburt, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Nemirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 125 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.