Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 120 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using 82 and 120 mm mortars, large caliber machine guns and artillery.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnegishlag village og Aghstafa region, in Gizilhajili, Kemerli villages and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages and at unnamed heights of Ijevan region, in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region as well as in Aghdam, Alibayli, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region from positions located in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region as well as at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Merzili, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Nemirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 121 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.