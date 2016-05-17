Armenians violated ceasefire 120 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 120 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns, Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili, Gaymagli and Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, Barekamavan and Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region as well as in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Chilaburt, Yarimja, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Garagashli, Merzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 125 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.