Armenians violated ceasefire 120 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 120 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights and in Kemerli village of Gazakh region from positions located at unnamed heights of Ijevan region, in Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region as well as in Aghbulag village and unnamed heights of Tovuz region from positions located at Chinari, Aygepar villages of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Merzili, Shuraabad, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Nemirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 126 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.