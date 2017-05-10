Armenians violated ceasefire 120 times a day using mortars

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 120 times throughout the day, using 82 millimeter mortars (7 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli, Mazam villages of Gazakh region, on nameless hills in Tovuz and Gadabay regions.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Shikhlar, Shirvanli, Javahirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.