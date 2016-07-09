Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 12 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire in Gaymagli and Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region from positions located at Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region and Vazashen village of Ijevan region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions in Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages and at unnamed heights of Fuzuli region.