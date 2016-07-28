Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 12 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region from positions located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region as well as in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region from positions located at unnamed heights of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy region.