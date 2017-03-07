Armenians violated ceasefire 119 times using large-caliber machine guns

© Report.az

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 119 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Vazashen, Berkaber villages of Ijevan region, in Chinari village and in nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Bala Jafarli, Gizilhajili villages of Qazakh region, in Aghbulag, Kokhanabi villages and in nameless hills in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Garagashli, Sarijali, Javahirli, Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.