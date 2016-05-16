Armenians violated ceasefire 119 times in a day using

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 119 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar village and at unnamed heights of Ijevan region, as well as in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from positions located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

As well as Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights of Shahbuz region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from positions located at unnamed heights of Yekhegnadzor region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Yusifjanli, Nemirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 121 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.