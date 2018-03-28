Armenians violated ceasefire 119 times a day

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 119 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.