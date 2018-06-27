Armenians violated ceasefire 118 times a day

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 118 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar, Aygeovit villages of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, Jil village of Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Aghbulag, Munjuglu, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Shirvanly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Jabrayil regions.