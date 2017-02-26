Armenians violated ceasefire 117 times using mortars and D-44 divisional gun

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ The military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 117 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter (15 shells) and 82 millimeter (46 shells) mortars and D-44 divisional gun (1 shell). Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar, Vazashen villages in Ijevan region, in Voskepar, Shavarshavan, Dovekh villages in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills and in Bala Jafarli, Ashaghi Askipara, Farahli, Kamarli villages in Gazakh region, in Aghdam village and in nameless hills in Tovuz region and in Garavalilar village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Shuraabad, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken the adequate retaliatory measures in accordance with the operational situation