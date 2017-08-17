Armenians violated ceasefire 117 times a day

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 117 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Gaymagly village of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, Goyali village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.