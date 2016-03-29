Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 116 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights of Gazakh region, in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region from positions located at unnamed heights, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Alibayli, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region from Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chayli, Yarimja, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Nemirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 120 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.