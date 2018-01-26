Armenians violated ceasefire 116 times a day

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 116 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli, Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Garagashly, Shirvanly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam and Khojavand regions.