Armenians violated ceasefire 115 times using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 115 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berdavan, Barekamavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanlı villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.