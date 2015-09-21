Armenians violated ceasefire 115 times in a day

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 115 times within a day.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region. In addition Azerbaijani positions located in Kokhanabi, village of Tovuz region took fire from positions located in Chinari village of Berd region. in Mosesgekh, Aygepar and Chinari villages of Berd region. Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan, Talysh villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Kengerli, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Merzili, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashagy Abdurrahmanli, Ashagy Veyselli, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail regionas well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, 164 shots fired by Azerbaijani army on Armenian positions.