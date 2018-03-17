Armenians violated ceasefire 115 times a day

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 115 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region and on nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.