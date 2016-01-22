Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 114 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, in Aghdam village of Tovuz region from Mosesgekh village of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Yusifjanli, Merzili, Garagashli, Novruzlu, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 114 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.