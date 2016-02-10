Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 112 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights of Gazakh region, in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from positions located at unnamed heights, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from Mosesgekh village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 113 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.