Armenians violated ceasefire 112 times a day

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 112 times throughout the day, using 82 millimeter mortar (1 shell).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills and in Paravakar village in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli village of Gazakh region and in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kokhanebi village of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Javahirli, Sarijanli, Yusifjanlı, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.