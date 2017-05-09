Armenians violated ceasefire 111 times a day using mortars

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 111 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, 60, 82 and 120 millimeter mortars (29 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Vazashen, Berkaber villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Aygedzor, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli, Bala Jafarli, Gizilhajili, Mazam villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Munjuglu, Kokhanabi villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Garavalilar village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Shirvanli, Kangarli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Veysalli and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.