Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 110 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights of Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from positions located at Berkaber village of Ijevan region, at unnamed heights in the territory of Gadabay region from unnamed heights in the territory of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Garagashagli, Merzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 120 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.