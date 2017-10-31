Armenians violated ceasefire 110 times a day

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 110 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Nerkin Karmiraghbur, Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Ferehli villages of Qazakh region, in Hajialili, Aghdam, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Nemirli, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.