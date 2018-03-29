Armenians violated ceasefire 110 times a day

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 110 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.