Armenians violated ceasefire 110 times a day

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 110 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Aygeovit villages of Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Saryjaly, Ajarly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.