Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 11 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region from positions located in Chinari village of Berd region, as well as at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from Merzili village of Aghdam region, as well as from positions located at unnamed heights in Goranboy and Khojavand regions.