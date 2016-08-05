Armenians violated ceasefire 11 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 11 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire in Gizilhajili, Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region as well as at unnamed heights of Fuzuli region.