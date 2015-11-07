Armenians violated ceasefire 109 times in a day

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 103 times from different directions of frontline in a day by using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at Gizilhajili, Kemerli villages of Gazakh region from positions located at Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region and Berkabervillage of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Yarimja, Chilaburt of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Shuraabad Garagashagli, Merzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashagy Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 109 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.