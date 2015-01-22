Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 106 times, using mortars and rocket-propelled grenades.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located at Berkaber, Azatamut and Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, Shavarshavan village of Armenia's Noyemberyan region, as well as from Agbulag, Hajialilivillages of Tovuz region, and positions at nameless heights of Azerbaijan from positions located at Farahly, Gizilhajily, Jafarly villages of Gazakh, Kohnagishlag, Chinari and Aygepar villages of Berd region.

Armenian Armed Forces alsofromTapgaragoyunly village of Goranboy regionGoyarkh, Chilaburt, Chaylivillages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Merzili, Shuraabad, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu villages of Agdam, Kuropatkino of Xojavand, Goradiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashagi Veysalli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Ashagi Abdurrahmanli of Fuzuli region, near the villages of Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as Goranboy, Khojavend and Fizuli in the uplands fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.