Armenians violated ceasefire 106 times a day

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 106 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan, Voskevan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, and in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Saryjaly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garvand, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.