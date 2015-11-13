Armenians violated ceasefire 105 times in a day

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire 105 times in a day along the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at Gizilhajili and Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region from positions located at Berkaber village of Ijevan region and Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulistan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Merzili, Garagashli, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 112 shots on Armenian positions.