Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 104 times in a day from different directions of the front.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights of Gushchu Ayrim, Kemerli villages of Gazakh region from positions located at Voskevan, Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region, at unnamed heights in the territory of Tovuz region from Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region, at unnamed heights in Aghdam village and Gadabay region from unnamed heights in the territory of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja, Goyarkh, Chayli of Tartar region, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Bash Gervend, Garagashagli, Shuraabad, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili villages of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operating conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 112 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.