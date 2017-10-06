Armenians violated ceasefire 104 times a day

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 104 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berdavan, Dovekh, Barekamavan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Nerkin Karmiraghbur, Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Ferehli, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, Goyali village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Garagashly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.