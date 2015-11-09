Armenians violated ceasefire 103 times in a day

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire in different directions of the frontline 103 times in a day. Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

So, the Armenian armed units from the positions located in the Berkaber village of Ijevan region fired at Azerbaijani positions located in the village Gizilhajili of Gazakh region.

Armenian armed units also fired on positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces near the villages of Talish, Gulustan, Tapgaragoyunlu of Goranboy district, Yarymja, Chilaburt, Giziloba villages of Terter district, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Kangarli, Sarijally, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Garagashli, Marzili, Yusifjanli villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli district, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region and nameless heights in the territory of Goygol, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail districts.

Considering the operational situation, Azerbaijani Armed Forces inflicted 110 fire strikes on the firing points, trenches and positions of the enemy.