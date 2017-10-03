Armenians violated ceasefire 102 times a day

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 102 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berdavan, Dovekh, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Nerkin Karmiraghbur, Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Garagashly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.