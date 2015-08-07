Armenians violated ceasefire 101 times using heavy and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past day, Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 101 times in a day in various areas of the frontline using heavy and large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The ministry reports that, Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in nameless heights and Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located in nameless heights in Ijevan region, and Azerbaijani positions located in Kokhanabi, Agbulag villages of Tovuz region from the positions located in Chinari village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Tapqaraqoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Giziloba villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Sarijali, Javahirli, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Garagashli, Merzili villages of Agdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, Ashaghy Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the nameless heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.