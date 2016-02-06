Armenians violated ceasefire 101 times in a day

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 110 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, Aghdam village of Tovuz region from positions located at Mosesgekh village of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Merzili, Garagashli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 102 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.