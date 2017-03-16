Armenians violated ceasefire 100 times in a day

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 100 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Shavarshavan, Voskevan, Barekamavan, Berdavan, Dovekh villages and in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari, Aygedzor, Aygepar, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli, Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gaymagli and Kamarli villages of Qazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu, Alibeyli, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Yarimja village of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvend, Shuraabad, Marzili, Namirli and Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.