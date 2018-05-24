Armenians violated ceasefire 100 times a day

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 100 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim, Ashaghy Eskipara, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.